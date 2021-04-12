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"He's Making The Vaccine And We're Not Taking It ..."
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150 views • April 12, 2021
Medical Tech making the Covid vaccine tells why he doesn't recommend anyone take it.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6071c8f5ec6fcd16522a7523
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6071c8f5ec6fcd16522a7523
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