Ret. Colonel & Ret. US Republican Senator Richard Black - Opened up about the Ukrainian War.

The ex. US Republican Senator Richard Black opened up about the Ukrainian war.





◾️We don't care how many Ukrainians die. How many women, children, civilians, military will die. We do not care. It's like a great football game and we want to win.





◾️Russia did not plan the invasion in advance. This can be seen from the number of troops involved in the attack. Ukraine had 250 thousand, and Russia attacked with only 160 thousand.





◾️Putin was forced to attack in order to prevent Ukraine from attacking the Donbass.





◾️Russia is trying not to inflict damage on civilian Ukrainians, because. considers them brothers-Slavs.





◾️Unlike the American tanks in Vietnam, the Russians stopped in front of peaceful crowds in the early days of the invasion. We would simply crush them in such a situation.





◾️Ukraine cannot make a decision about peace.