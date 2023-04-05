Create New Account
Wake Up!!! You Are Literally Being Deceived Against God's Design For Marriage
Published 21 hours ago |

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

403,948 views • Mar 12, 2022 • #offthekirb

Trust God's timing a motivational, inspirational video by Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries. Repetitive sin may be a struggle in your Christian life, how can God heal my broken heart and is it important as a Christian to save yourself for marriage?

Evangelist, Joe Kirby (OFF THE CURB MINISTRIES) shares his concerns about so-called 'progressive' Christianity, the 'prosperity' gospel and the online 'church.'

Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone



Keywords
deceptiongodfamilylovesinmoralitymarriagefemalemaleenemylustdesirefleshsexual sin

