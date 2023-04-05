Wake Up!!! You Are Literally Being Deceived Against God's Design For Marriage

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)
403,948 views • Mar 12, 2022 • #offthekirb
Trust God's timing a motivational, inspirational video by Joe Kirby from Off The Kirb Ministries. Repetitive sin may be a struggle in your Christian life, how can God heal my broken heart and is it important as a Christian to save yourself for marriage?
Evangelist, Joe Kirby (OFF THE CURB MINISTRIES) shares his concerns about so-called 'progressive' Christianity, the 'prosperity' gospel and the online 'church.'
Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his YouTube site located at:
https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb
Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.
- The RED Zone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.