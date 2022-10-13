Detoxing with an alkaline diet- Dr. Robert Young discusses health myths and insights with biblical connections

In this incredible episode of TishTalk, I was incredibly grateful to speak with Dr. Robert O Young, author of PHMiracle books and a leading expert of health and diet. Dr. Young holds 2 doctorates and has been a leading proponent of healing with an alkaline plant based diet for decades. Over 70 himself, he shows no sign of slowing down and is active shining a light on the medical tyranny and corruption along with the dark agenda of big pharma and organizations like the UN and WEF. Tune in to this heavy hitting episode to learn some radical truths that rock your world and hopefully inspire you to make positive changes to your diet for your health and happiness.



