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Sec. Blinken Refuses To Answer Questions On Hunter’s Connections To A Blacklisted Chinese Company
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71 views • April 29, 2022
Sec. Blinken Refuses To Answer Questions On Hunter’s Connections To A Blacklisted Chinese Company
"Would it be a conflict if Hunter Biden traveled to China on a taxpayer funded plane to set up Bohai Harvest which then poured money into a CCP surveillance company named Megvii...a company who was sanctioned by OFAC regarding their biometric surveillance and tracking of ethnic religious minorities in China...
Furthermore, Bohai Harvest under Hunter Biden also facilitated a $3.8 billion deal that transferred 80% of the world's most lucrative cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to a Chinese firm that uses children as young as 4-years old to mine cobalt...
Under Hunter Biden, Bohai Harvest has also invested in the CCP owned China General Nuclear Power group which was blacklisted in 2019 for allegedly trying to acquire U.S. nuclear technology for the Chinese military..."
Would you view that as a conflict of interest❓
"Would it be a conflict if Hunter Biden traveled to China on a taxpayer funded plane to set up Bohai Harvest which then poured money into a CCP surveillance company named Megvii...a company who was sanctioned by OFAC regarding their biometric surveillance and tracking of ethnic religious minorities in China...
Furthermore, Bohai Harvest under Hunter Biden also facilitated a $3.8 billion deal that transferred 80% of the world's most lucrative cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to a Chinese firm that uses children as young as 4-years old to mine cobalt...
Under Hunter Biden, Bohai Harvest has also invested in the CCP owned China General Nuclear Power group which was blacklisted in 2019 for allegedly trying to acquire U.S. nuclear technology for the Chinese military..."
Would you view that as a conflict of interest❓
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