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WATCH: Swalwell Runs From the NRA
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218 views • September 13, 2019
Rep. Eric Swalwell (famous for threatening to nuke gun owners) talks a big game but was running away from us today. He wants to ban “assault weapons” but can’t define them. He’s also infamous for holding a “rally” outside NRA HQ, but only 20 people attended.
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