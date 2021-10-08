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THE MEDICAL AVENGERS JUSTICE LEAGUE UNIVERSITY
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10 views • October 08, 2021
On a balmy night on the outskirts of San Juan, Puerto Rico, a panel of doctors and scientists convened for the first Conversation on Covid, hosted by media startup Roundtable. While the conversation was far-ranging, it often hit on controversial topics around the causes, prevention strategies, and treatments for Covid. This will come to be known as "The San Juan and Rome Declaration!"
Original Source link:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/san-juan-panel-undertreatment-cited-as-a-cause-for-hospitalizations-long-haul-covid
Original Source link:
https://globalcovidsummit.org/news/san-juan-panel-undertreatment-cited-as-a-cause-for-hospitalizations-long-haul-covid
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