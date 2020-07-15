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Urgent Information on Covid Vaccine - Dr. Carrie Madej
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291 views • July 15, 2020
What they are not telling you!

Vaccine Information on Covid19, nanotechnology, smart phone health apps, rDNA, rRNA, patenting GMO

https://www.theverge.com/2019/7/16/20697123/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-reading-thread-robot

https://vaccine.guide

https://www.sciencealert.com/an-invisible-quantum-dot-tattoo-is-being-suggested-to-id-vaccinated-kids

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/06/wheres-the-outrage-vaccines-and-aborted-fetal-tissue.html

https://vaccine.guide/vaccine-ingredients/overview/cdc-vaccine-excipient-and-media-summary/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/bill-gates-outspends-u-s-government-and-provides-18-billion-to-who-for-covid-vaccines/

Recombinant DNA (rDNA) molecules are DNA molecules formed by laboratory methods of genetic recombination (such as molecular cloning) to bring together genetic material from multiple sources, creating sequences that would not otherwise be found in the genome.

Immortalized cells (also called continuous cells or cell lines) are primary cells whose telomeres and/or tumour suppressor genes have been altered. Tumour suppressor genes (e.g. p53 and Rb) are important for signalling the cell to stop dividing when the likelihood of DNA damage is higher (i.e. after multiple cell cycles, read more about the cell cycle on our knowledge base). In the case of immortalized cells, these genes have been knocked down or their function inhibited so that the cell is able to keep dividing indefinitely.
S
NVIC.org information on vaccines

https://www.corvelva.it/en/component/tags/tag/rapporto-vaccini.html Site for Italian report on vaccines

https://youtu.be/hTTlT7CWRLQ hydrogel nanobots

https://youtu.be/jzOeY2DVHyE DARPA video on hydrogel biosensors

https://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/primer/testing/genepatents
Discusses law of naturally occurring genes cannot be patented; however, synthetic/Modified genes can be patented
Keywords
vaccinemanipulationdnaintelligenceartificialrnabotscovid
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