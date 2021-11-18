Leftists Use January 6th as a Weapon To Indict Steve Bannon, Also Attack and Intimidate Patriotic Americans

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11/13/2021 Newsmax host Steve Cortez reacts to Bannon’s Indictment and the Left’s weaponization of January 6th: ‘They seek to use January 6th as a weapon, as a cudgel to attack and intimidate Patriotic Americans…. their desperation is a sign that they are losing and the tide is turning’