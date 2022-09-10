Suppression of Drugs Like Hydroxychloroquine and a Host of Other Misguided Policies Resulted in 500,000 – 750,000 Excess Deaths

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jcx11b0
09/08/2022 Dr. Robert Malone: The suppression of drugs like hydroxychloroquine and a host of other misguided policies led to 500,000-750,000 excess deaths, a huge human tragedy that could have been avoided