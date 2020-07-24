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Deciphering the agenda of Bill Gates
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379 views • July 24, 2020
Del Bigtree, July 20, 2020
As the biggest financial contributor of the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and his philosophy on world population growth has come under fire, along with his global push for vaccines. Del sifts through Bill’s previous TED talks and promotional videos to ask the question on everyone’s mind: what is Bill Gates planning for our future?
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
As the biggest financial contributor of the World Health Organization, Bill Gates and his philosophy on world population growth has come under fire, along with his global push for vaccines. Del sifts through Bill’s previous TED talks and promotional videos to ask the question on everyone’s mind: what is Bill Gates planning for our future?
The Highwire
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
https://thehighwire.com/
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