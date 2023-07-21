Create New Account
Breaking: Another cartel bridge in Yuma Arizona, leading illegals straight into America!
GalacticStorm
Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) NewsBreaking: Another cartel bridge in Yuma Arizona, leading illegals straight into America!


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News


@BenBergquam


@RealAmVoice


http://AmericasVoice.news


http://FrontlineAmerica.com

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

