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INSIDE INTEL On The Election SCAM - 'Scorecard & The Hammer' Tracked & Changed Votes - This MUST Go To The SUPREME COURT {MIRROR}
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167 views • November 10, 2020
Thank you to Simon Parkes for this. Find the original here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTgzGirJqCs&;feature=youtu.be
I didn't know who Simon Parkes was until I found this video. Apparently he has some inside military contacts in the US government. It's worth listening to him explain how exactly the votes were tracked and then changed using blockchain technology.
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I didn't know who Simon Parkes was until I found this video. Apparently he has some inside military contacts in the US government. It's worth listening to him explain how exactly the votes were tracked and then changed using blockchain technology.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Keywords
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