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BRICS+6 Powerhouses
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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218 views • August 28, 2023

De-dollarization Tipping Point

* At their 2023 summit, Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa agreed to expand BRICS.

* Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia & UAE will join BRICS in the first phase of its expansion (effective January 2024).

* Other phases will follow. Many more nations are interested in joining.

* These 11 countries have a combined population of 3.7B people — as well as massive economic activity and resources.

* They include 6 of the world’s top 10 oil producers, comprising 43% of global oil production. R.I.P. petrodollar!

* BRICS+ now effectively surrounds the Persian Gulf; and is consolidating control of global sea lanes.

* As Vladimir Putin stated in his address, de-dollarization is an objective and irreversible process that’s gaining momentum.


Got Bullion?

* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.

* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave. The infrastructure is now in place.

* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.

* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?

* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.


The full segment is linked below.


Redacted News | Putin & China Just Scored A Major Victory Against The U.S. Dollar (28 August 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3cw78f-putin-and-china-just-scored-a-major-victory-against-the-u.s.-dollar-redacte.html

Keywords
fiat currencygoldmonetary systemeconomic warfarepetrodollarbanksterbricsdigital currencyreal moneycentral bankcurrency warsound moneyde-dollarizationreserve currencyprecious metalclayton morrisnatali morrishard assetfinancial warfaresettlement currencytrade settlementeconomic bloccurrency unionmonetary unionmultilateral currency
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