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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 11 (subtítulos español)
vari3dad3s
vari3dad3s
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510 views • April 06, 2021

Backup link: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a/La-Secuela-11-sub:0

Part 11: Further exposure of Bill Gates, being involved in some of the most polluting companies in the world. Exposing his money fraud and redefining philanthropy... By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff This is part 11 of 20 parts in total. Part 12 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Español: Parte 11: Más exposición de Bill Gates, estando involucrado en algunas de las empresas más contaminantes del mundo. Exponiendo su fraude monetario y redefiniendo la filantropía... Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Mortifer V., Art of Silence, Gothic Storm, Serge Narcissoff Esta es la parte 11 de un total de 20 partes. La parte 12 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma FallCabal Telegram para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal

Enlace de soporte: https://odysee.com/@Vari3dad3S:a/La-Secuela-11-sub:0

Keywords
fraudbill gatesthe fall of the cabaljanet ossebaardphilanthropythe sequelcyntha koeter
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