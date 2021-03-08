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The COLLAPSE of The Mask Narrative, MORE Stimulus Pushed: Breaking On The Daily #82
KelKidman
KelKidman
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2819 views • March 08, 2021
Stories of The Day:
1 https://archive.vn/5wzuv
2 https://archive.vn/MZRqb
3 https://archive.vn/IyfL9
4 https://archive.vn/dD5m8


Secondary Sources:
1-1 https://archive.vn/U9PRC
3-1 https://archive.vn/cSnXH
3-2 https://archive.vn/XhiDM


Timestamps:
0:00 Third stimulus push begins
3:47 Cuomo won’t resign
6:58 The collapse of the mask narrative
14:06 The potential for a new war
18:58 Outro


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#Covid19 #MaskMandate #Debt


For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
cnnnewspoliticscdcrantconservativehousenancy pelosibidenmediaevidencestudycommentarylibertarianlegacy mediafaucimaskscoronaviruscovid 19covidstimulus checksbreaking on the daily
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