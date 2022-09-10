CCP’s Diplomacy Is a Classic Model of ‘What Not To Do’

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https://gnews.org/post/p1jcv33ae
09/07/2022 Former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer: The Chinese Communist Party has become more dangerous and arrogant, and its regime is completely out of touch with most other countries in the world. And the CCP’s poor foreign policy has become a classic model of ‘what not to do’.