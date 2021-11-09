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"A Nation Under Siege" - Sins of America, Trusting God, Coming Judgements
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230 views • November 09, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of coming destruction of America, "the end of an era". More sins of America- abortion and murder (the nation who sits in her blood), the wild life of drunkenness (Bartender), "vapor lovers" (dependence on pharmaceuticals and hard drugs). God will set up a siege against the nation and squeeze her til her life-flow is cut off; He will call foreign armies to trample down the cities and take captives while making others do forced labour. These are JUDGEMENTS. We must examine ourselves, we must realize repentance is not just to preach to others but something to also do ourselves. Noah heard God's warnings and listened- he moved with "Godly fear"- which means respect for what God told him, and that's how he saved his family. Will we do the same? It is time to think deeply and come to Jesus.
Find out more about Christianity here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read the full prophetic word in this video here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/17/a-nation-under-siege-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
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https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophecy of coming destruction of America, "the end of an era". More sins of America- abortion and murder (the nation who sits in her blood), the wild life of drunkenness (Bartender), "vapor lovers" (dependence on pharmaceuticals and hard drugs). God will set up a siege against the nation and squeeze her til her life-flow is cut off; He will call foreign armies to trample down the cities and take captives while making others do forced labour. These are JUDGEMENTS. We must examine ourselves, we must realize repentance is not just to preach to others but something to also do ourselves. Noah heard God's warnings and listened- he moved with "Godly fear"- which means respect for what God told him, and that's how he saved his family. Will we do the same? It is time to think deeply and come to Jesus.
Find out more about Christianity here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
Read the full prophetic word in this video here:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/12/17/a-nation-under-siege-december-9-2019/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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