Keeping Christ the Center of Christmas with Moody Bible Institute Professor Dr. Bill Thrasher



Christmas is not full of joy and laughter for everyone. For many people, it highlights the pain or loneliness in their life. Dr. Bill Thrasher is a professor of theology at Moody Bible Institute and shares several meaningful Christmas traditions that can make your family gatherings even better. To be more focused on Jesus and others during the holiday, ask your family members what gift they want to give Christ on Christmas! Bill co-authored a wonderful book with his wife Penny about holiday traditions: Putting God Back in the Holidays. This year, invite Jesus to the dinner table, tell Him how much you appreciate what He has done, and encourage your family members to do the same.







Secular Christmas culture can put enormous financial pressure on people to buy the latest and greatest gifts





Know how to curb anxiety and stress during the holiday season and refrain from imposing any unrealistic expectations





What gift do you want to give Jesus this Christmas?





Learn creative ways on how you can be a vessel of love to those around you during Christmas







