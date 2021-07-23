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RAND ROASTS FAUCI...AGAIN!
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5112 views • July 23, 2021
RAND ROASTS FAUCI...AGAIN!
The tension was palpable as KY Sen. Rand Paul, MD, questioned NIAID head Tony Fauci, MD, on his gain-of-function research out of the Wuhan lab, reminding him of the legal ramifications for lying to Congress under oath.
#RandPaul #Fauci #GainOfFunction #Wuhan #WuhanLab #FireFauci
#TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 23, 2021
The tension was palpable as KY Sen. Rand Paul, MD, questioned NIAID head Tony Fauci, MD, on his gain-of-function research out of the Wuhan lab, reminding him of the legal ramifications for lying to Congress under oath.
#RandPaul #Fauci #GainOfFunction #Wuhan #WuhanLab #FireFauci
#TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW225
POSTED: July 23, 2021
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