THE DEEP STATE MARAUDER - FT. IVAN RAIKLIN
MrTruthBomb
This is a video presentation of a recorded conversation from 15th May 2024 between NPR reporter Zoe Chase and Ivan Raiklin.
Ivan Raiklin is a former Green Beret & Constitutional Attorney served 25 years in the DOD, Intel and Special Operations Communities and DTRA. Ivan E. Rainklin Served as a Green Beret Commander countering ISIS in the Middle East, Taliban in Afghanistan, MS-13 in Central America, countering Russian aggression as a military diplomat in the Republic of Georgia.
Most recently he was an instructor at the Joint Military Intelligence Training Center teaching the US Intelligence intel community and international partners about intelligence analysis, national security and multinational operations.
https://rumble.com/v4wj32i-the-deep-state-marauder-ft.-ivan-raiklin.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.