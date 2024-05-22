THE DEEP STATE MARAUDER - FT. IVAN RAIKLIN





MrTruthBomb





This is a video presentation of a recorded conversation from 15th May 2024 between NPR reporter Zoe Chase and Ivan Raiklin.





Ivan Raiklin is a former Green Beret & Constitutional Attorney served 25 years in the DOD, Intel and Special Operations Communities and DTRA. Ivan E. Rainklin Served as a Green Beret Commander countering ISIS in the Middle East, Taliban in Afghanistan, MS-13 in Central America, countering Russian aggression as a military diplomat in the Republic of Georgia.





Most recently he was an instructor at the Joint Military Intelligence Training Center teaching the US Intelligence intel community and international partners about intelligence analysis, national security and multinational operations.





https://rumble.com/v4wj32i-the-deep-state-marauder-ft.-ivan-raiklin.html