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How Christianity was invented?
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19 views • September 11, 2020
The religion you call Christianity is the MYSTERY RELIGION of ancient Babylon and Egypt and is a BIG DECEPTION. The Bible and other scriptures are the TRUTH and there is many scriptures about a false messiah who will deceive many. Most of the deception in religion is hidden in symbolism and only known to the priests.
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