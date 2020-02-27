LYRICS



I want a tall skinny papa

Yeah!

I want a tall skinny papa

Yeah!

I want a tall skinny papa

Yeah!

I want a tall skinny papa

Yeah!



I want a tall skinny papa

That's all I'll ever need

She wants a tall, tall, tall skinny papa

Tall, tall, tall skinny papa

Tall, tall, tall skinny papa

I want a tall skinny papa



That's all I'll ever need

He's got to be all mine

Treat me fine

Walk the chalk line

And stay on my mind

He's got to be alright

Learn to fight all night

Mama will do the rest



And now how 'bout that, Miss?

He's got to do what he's told

And bring sweet mama that gold

Satisfy my soul

He's gotta be tall



Yeah!

Tall

Yeah!

He's gotta be tall

Yeah!

Tall

Yeah!

I want a tall skinny papa

That's all I'll ever need



Sister Rosetta Tharpe seems to be the unsung hero of Rock and Roll. While sadly forgotten today, she served as a great musical influence to many great names we now know and love, such as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. In a few days, she will finally claim her rightful place among the greats in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Born in rural Arkansas in 1915, Rosetta was exposed to music from the outset of life. Little is known about her father other than that he was an amazing singer, which may be where Rosetta’s phenomenal pipes came from. Her mother was a devout Christian who would sit out and play on the guitar or tambourine, singing and playing for people and encouraging them to convert and see the wonder of Jesus. This is where Rosetta learned to play and to love religion.