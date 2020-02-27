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I WANT A TALL SKINNY PAPA
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11 views • February 27, 2020
LYRICS
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
That's all I'll ever need
She wants a tall, tall, tall skinny papa
Tall, tall, tall skinny papa
Tall, tall, tall skinny papa
I want a tall skinny papa
That's all I'll ever need
He's got to be all mine
Treat me fine
Walk the chalk line
And stay on my mind
He's got to be alright
Learn to fight all night
Mama will do the rest
And now how 'bout that, Miss?
He's got to do what he's told
And bring sweet mama that gold
Satisfy my soul
He's gotta be tall
Yeah!
Tall
Yeah!
He's gotta be tall
Yeah!
Tall
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
That's all I'll ever need
Sister Rosetta Tharpe seems to be the unsung hero of Rock and Roll. While sadly forgotten today, she served as a great musical influence to many great names we now know and love, such as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. In a few days, she will finally claim her rightful place among the greats in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Born in rural Arkansas in 1915, Rosetta was exposed to music from the outset of life. Little is known about her father other than that he was an amazing singer, which may be where Rosetta’s phenomenal pipes came from. Her mother was a devout Christian who would sit out and play on the guitar or tambourine, singing and playing for people and encouraging them to convert and see the wonder of Jesus. This is where Rosetta learned to play and to love religion.
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
That's all I'll ever need
She wants a tall, tall, tall skinny papa
Tall, tall, tall skinny papa
Tall, tall, tall skinny papa
I want a tall skinny papa
That's all I'll ever need
He's got to be all mine
Treat me fine
Walk the chalk line
And stay on my mind
He's got to be alright
Learn to fight all night
Mama will do the rest
And now how 'bout that, Miss?
He's got to do what he's told
And bring sweet mama that gold
Satisfy my soul
He's gotta be tall
Yeah!
Tall
Yeah!
He's gotta be tall
Yeah!
Tall
Yeah!
I want a tall skinny papa
That's all I'll ever need
Sister Rosetta Tharpe seems to be the unsung hero of Rock and Roll. While sadly forgotten today, she served as a great musical influence to many great names we now know and love, such as Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. In a few days, she will finally claim her rightful place among the greats in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Born in rural Arkansas in 1915, Rosetta was exposed to music from the outset of life. Little is known about her father other than that he was an amazing singer, which may be where Rosetta’s phenomenal pipes came from. Her mother was a devout Christian who would sit out and play on the guitar or tambourine, singing and playing for people and encouraging them to convert and see the wonder of Jesus. This is where Rosetta learned to play and to love religion.
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