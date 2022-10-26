China’s Xi Clinches Third Term, Packs Leadership with Loyalists

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https://gnews.org/articles/492117
Summary：Xi Jinping secured a third term as head of China’s Communist Party, cemented his place as the most powerful ruler and packed its top Politburo with his loyalists. Li Qiang will be next premier replacing Li Keqiang a moderate. Xi's grip on power is unharmed by the events of a rocky few years. Just as Mile Guo warned, now it’s Xi’s Party and all other non-Xi-loyalists will be demoted.