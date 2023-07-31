https://gettr.com/post/p2n6abh49e6
0729 The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Golden Triangle & Beyond - EP7 of MH370 series
Since the early 1990s, 45% of the world's heroin has come from Southeast Asia's lawless Golden Triangle. Controlled by criminal warlords commanding vast private armies, it is a haven for criminals.
自上世纪90年代初，全球45%的海洛因，都来自于东南亚无法无天的金三角。受到指挥庞大私人军队的犯罪军阀的控制, 是犯罪分子的避风港。
