The Perfect Triangle #190 - 03MAY24 - Zach @LogosRevealedI + ImOnSmoko @on_smoko
Rising Tide Media
Young Activist ImOnSmoko https://odysee.com/@ImOnSmoko:b

makes his premier appearance on The Perfect Triangle. ImOnSmoko is dedicated to Burrowing deep and discussing solutions to the problems that White People face in an increasingly dark world. He believes we will persevere by acting according to our principles and practicing self-discipline.


Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeep statecommunismpowercontrolhidden handilluminatifloodsatanistsworld governmentinternational jewmodernaworld war elfzachpfizergain of functionnatural immunitygiuseppedeath jabpublic indoctrinationjews are the problemwhite is rightlogos revealedimonsmoko

