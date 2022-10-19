Mirror. Source

Secret Message Transmissions in Movies https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StNq_kYZB3M





Quote: "Everyone likes to watch a good movie and relax, so of course that's a good medium for our ruling Masters for message transmissions and to put their signature on it by showing obelisks, pyramids, all seeing eyes, the Isis sun discs, Osiris ostrich feathers, snakes and demotic words; on many occasions they behave like cats and dogs pissing at a street corner to mark their territory. Secrecy and lies are their biggest weapons against humanity, and they're not very brave. So bravery is our weapon with which we could beat them: Bravery vs Lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3okxT1DMjDA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXaXnAvEpB8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17JXrTO5O68 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TBINFoDvqI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He8lDZzWQmc https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_Boer_War_concentration_camps https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_hoc_signo_vinces https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aorSGlhEL-I https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IIhM-QVYV4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mF5pOFcOME https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dQTaTY-fKs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1glSSbIj_Q https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBT1wQxoDkE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hnmAW8Y88A https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daig_(Switzerland) "

-

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r ~ The cover up continues - Share this with all vaccinated, who have been lied to by their doctors https://tinyurl.com/3w65f9ny ~ Whistleblower: Hospitals killing for organs, "This is absolutely evil and a crime against humanity!" https://tinyurl.com/4mp7h8vy ~ The world must know #PureEvil #HellOnEarth https://tinyurl.com/2p93msb3 ~ Bombshell: Pfizer vaccine study's massive list of "Adverse events of interest" https://tinyurl.com/yc7tyu2r





Did he just say snake venom? - Dr Bryan Ardis talks to Right Now https://tinyurl.com/4chrmwy8 ~ World premiere: Watch the Water https://tinyurl.com/3ybuwhxv ~ Part 1/3 - Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals bombshell origins of COVID, mRNA vaccines and treatments https://tinyurl.com/38earx4a ~ Biological weapons; Is there a link between the water supply system and the pandemic? https://tinyurl.com/2p8pvuze ~ Professor Darrel Hamamoto on persecution and inquisition at UC Davis https://tinyurl.com/4wkcjcu3 ~ The China-NHS lateral flow test, massive fraud, for those that lost work.. or murdered on COVID ward https://tinyurl.com/2mbamwmf ~ COVID-19 test fraud, also carcinogenic https://tinyurl.com/2p99uwws ~ Your future The SPARS pandemic 2025 - 2028 https://is.gd/kCajO1