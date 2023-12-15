Create New Account
Interview with Plestia, the world’s eyes into Gaza Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)
Contrarian
Published 21 hours ago

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/12fol3CoZag?si=2UFuV-tw9QWnaSaB


14 Dec 2023 #Aljazeeraenglish #News

“Please do see us as humans.” Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad shares the importance of covering Israel’s war on Gaza, from the ground and from miles away in Australia, as she hopes to shed light on the humanitarian situation in the Strip.


jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

