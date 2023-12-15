Interview with Plestia, the world’s eyes into Gaza Al Jazeera Newsfeed (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/12fol3CoZag?si=2UFuV-tw9QWnaSaB
14 Dec 2023 #Aljazeeraenglish #News
“Please do see us as humans.” Palestinian journalist Plestia Alaqad shares the importance of covering Israel’s war on Gaza, from the ground and from miles away in Australia, as she hopes to shed light on the humanitarian situation in the Strip.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
@AljazeeraEnglish
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.