World Economic Forum's Dystopian CovidPass

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The only way out of it as I see it is to REJECT all their new technology, STOP using it altogether, as it will be the technology that will destroy our freedom as we know it, the tech will make us their slaves...
Text Source : Charlie Cheswick
Source https://twitter.com/wef/status/1288882047017254912
Further Info :
Could this COVID-19 ‘health passport’ be the future of travel and events?:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/covid-19-passport-app-health-travel-covidpass-quarantine-event/