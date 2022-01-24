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Tο θέμα του Νταβός είναι να «πατήσουμε το κουμπί της επανεκκίνησης».- Klaus Schwab¸2014
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20 views • January 24, 2022
15 Ιαν. 2014
To Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ αποτελεί μια ευκαιρία για να «πατηθεί το κουμπί της επανεκκίνησης» της παγκόσμιας οικονομίας και να αναζητηθούν λύσεις σε θεμελιώδη ζητήματα, σύμφωνα με τον πρόεδρο του οργανισμού, τον Klaus Schwab.
To Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ αποτελεί μια ευκαιρία για να «πατηθεί το κουμπί της επανεκκίνησης» της παγκόσμιας οικονομίας και να αναζητηθούν λύσεις σε θεμελιώδη ζητήματα, σύμφωνα με τον πρόεδρο του οργανισμού, τον Klaus Schwab.
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