The Name of Jesus: (Appendix 6) Every Nation is Changing 2026- Jeremiah 1:10 KJV [10] See, I have this day set thee over the nations and over the kingdoms, to root out, and to pull down, and to destroy, and to throw down, to build, and to plant. #Trump #USA #Canada #Mexico #Venezuela #EU #UK #NATO #UN #Bible #Jesus