Israeli army intelligence center possibly hit by Strikes - Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan

🇮🇷🇮🇱The aftermath of the strike on the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan.

Iranian television claims attack on Israeli army intelligence center.

Adding:

Significant damage reported in central Tel Aviv

Several high-rise buildings were damaged following the impact of an Iranian ballistic missile in the area.

This is one of the most serious strikes yet—deep inside Israel’s economic and political center.

Added: Iran's IRGC said it carried out a precision strike on an Israeli army command and intelligence center that was "located near one of the hospitals."