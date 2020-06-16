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The True George Floyd Story pt. 2
Writeous1
Writeous1
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151 views • June 16, 2020
FYI: This is not the same information as in part 1, though I expose a few of the same things in the New York Times video that I exposed in the CNN and CBS videos. Just keep watching, you’ll see.

Note: I’m countering the story the media gave, and exposing their tricks, but by doing so it may seem like I’m attacking George. No. And if you saw part 1 you already know how I feel about Chauvin and what happened.


George Floyd – Knee On Neck Choke – Debunk
http://howmanyknow.com/the-vault/george-floyd-knee-on-neck-choke-debunk/


Links to The True George Floyd Story part 1, along with additional information, can be found in the document located here:

The True George Floyd Story
http://howmanyknow.com/2020/06/the-true-george-floyd-story/


I purposely didn’t address every media trick in the New York Times video or Washington Post video because I already addressed some things in part one. And if you saw part 1, you should have already been able to see the tricks in these videos.

For clarity:
Is Socialism the answer? No.
Is revolution the answer? It depends on the type of revolution. A revolution against this way of life and the System would be best. FYI: They are expecting a violent revolt, and it seemed like they were going to provoke the angered people on COVID-19 lockdown to revolt, but saw this George opportunity and seized upon it instead. But they still might go for the people on lockdown.

No matter what, we shouldn’t die killing each other like some animals that have been made to fight each other for the amusement of others.


White Guilt For Sale Only $10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A4SkLuQ9Wh8

But if you stand up and you don’t stand down be careful with how you argue your stance with black people. You don’t want to fall into the trap of divide and conquer.

And be sure to keep disliking these white guilt videos!

FYI: Though we used the same example, the asking whites for forgiveness story, I didn't get that or anything else from her video. I was finished with my video before I first saw her video.
Keywords
psyopgeorge floydderek chauvinofficer kills black manthe true george floyd story part 2government agenda
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