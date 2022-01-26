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Cirsten W Insights, and Baddies Being Exposed, The Awakening from Fear to Anger is Happening
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121 views • January 26, 2022
Thanks to Michael Jaco at Unleashing Intuition1 on YT, for this video that I'm sharing, only to share info if others are interested. No benefit to me. For this I share his advertising info and contacts below. I personally only agree with some things he says. I loved the Ms. Dick and Mr. Johnson part of the video. LOL. Worth the watch.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, but not from MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
Unhealthy effects from Jammy's turned around by remarkable detoxing and health building line by cutting edge Dr. Christina Rahm: Root Wellness: https://therootbrands.com/jaco
https://detoxacream.com/jaco/
Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5
https://lanceschuttler.com/tesla-scal...
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿
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📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:
https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
Cell Phone EMF: https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...
https://michaelkjaco.com
Sedona March Ascension Retreat link:
Get a 10 discount when you use this code at checkout. michaeljaco10
https://sedonaascensionretreats.com/
🧠𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://unleashingintuition.com
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/unleashingin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNl2oa7ge...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/7786302...
Backup YouTube Channel Michael Jaco 7:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UG...
Podcast Channels:
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, but not from MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
Unhealthy effects from Jammy's turned around by remarkable detoxing and health building line by cutting edge Dr. Christina Rahm: Root Wellness: https://therootbrands.com/jaco
https://detoxacream.com/jaco/
Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5
https://lanceschuttler.com/tesla-scal...
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿
https://goascentnutrition.com/product...
📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:
https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
Cell Phone EMF: https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintu...
https://michaelkjaco.com
Sedona March Ascension Retreat link:
Get a 10 discount when you use this code at checkout. michaeljaco10
https://sedonaascensionretreats.com/
🧠𝗨𝗻𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://unleashingintuition.com
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/unleashingin...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNl2oa7ge...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/pin/7786302...
Backup YouTube Channel Michael Jaco 7:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9UG...
Podcast Channels:
iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
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