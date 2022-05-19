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White House OVERWHELMED by Americans Awakening to The Great Reset – MUST WATCH FULL SHOW 5/18/22
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240 views • May 19, 2022
Globalists scramble to get ahead of ANY calamity - caused by them or not - to get the jump on the uninformed masses. But time is running out! Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show for exclusive information and special guests found nowhere else!
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