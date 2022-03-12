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Prices are Higher and the Dumpster’s on Fire! | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 36
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On this episode of the Free Thinkers Podcast, I’m excited to be back to discuss all the crazy that’s exploded over the past few weeks. With the deliberate focus shifting from Covid to Ukraine, the global corporatists are in full blown panic mode as the evidence from their wake of destruction is slowly trickling out. From rising gas prices and the new green deal to the deliberate destruction of the US economy, I’ll dive back in and catch up from our time away. All that and more on this episode.
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Sign up for text and email alerts and watch all uncensored episodes at: https://freethinkerspodcast.com
Free Thinkers Podcast is a show that believes in free speech, original thought and a desire for truth.
Follow us on Gab:
https://gab.com/puttfark
Thanks again for being part of the team! Please share this episode with your family and friends. Remember your voice matters!
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