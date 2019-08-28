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How To Grow Garlic At Home-Fast N Easy
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44 views • August 28, 2019
HOW TO GROW GARLIC AT HOME-EASIEST METHOD EVER
There are several reasons to plant garlic. First up, it is relatively easy to grow and highly rewarding. Also, growing your own garlic means you get to eat a fresh, organic product and one that hasn’t been imported.
DAIZZ'S TIPS:-
Growing your own garlic means you get to eat a fresh, organic product.
1.) Grow it in a sunny, well-drained spot in the garden or in a pot.
2.) Water your garlic plants regularly and fertilize through the growing season.
3.) Harvested garlic bulbs can be stored and used over many months.
There are several reasons to plant garlic. First up, it is relatively easy to grow and highly rewarding. Also, growing your own garlic means you get to eat a fresh, organic product and one that hasn’t been imported.
DAIZZ'S TIPS:-
Growing your own garlic means you get to eat a fresh, organic product.
1.) Grow it in a sunny, well-drained spot in the garden or in a pot.
2.) Water your garlic plants regularly and fertilize through the growing season.
3.) Harvested garlic bulbs can be stored and used over many months.
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