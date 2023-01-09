Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Live By The Needle, Die By The Needle
287 views
channel image
The Dollar Vigilante
Published Yesterday |

How dare you! NPC-verse goes off its rocker about commotio cordis, while ignoring every other vaccidental death. 


Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/ 

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com/

Stem Cells in Mexico at Regenamex | https://www.regenamex.com 

TDV Twitter | https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante 

TCV Summit: Hardware Basics Edition | https://tcvsummit.com/ replays are now available. Get the TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics as an addon at a special price

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/
FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

2022 TCV Workshop: Crypto Basics Replay | https://tcvworkshop.com/ (Get started with crypto)
Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV |  https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry 

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute 

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news 

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon 

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble 


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos


***** Sources for this video *****


Please give a follow to the just recovered Anarchapulco Twitter account: https://twitter.com/anarchapulco


Intro: Hi-Rez - 2+2=5 (Official Music Video) https://youtu.be/D_tXQo1yz0o


Dalan has developed the world's first vaccine for honeybees in an effort to stop the spread of American foulbrood disease, caused by Paenibacillus larvae bacterium, which can weaken and destroy hives: 

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jan/04/honeybee-vaccine-first-approved


Keywords
vaccinenpcfoulbrood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket