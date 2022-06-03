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May27th Shanghai China Friday Night Rebels Lockdown Street Parties Went Wrong Police Wont Leave us Alone Lockdown Update
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121 views • June 03, 2022
May27th Shanghai China Friday Night Rebels Lockdown Street Parties Went Wrong Police Wont Leave us Alone Lockdown Update
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MAHWhkBJAA
Lockdown Street Parties Went Wrong | Shanghai Police Won't Leave us Alone | Shanghai Lockdown Update
Mavis Ma
It was on May 27 2022, one week before Shanghai's lockdown was officially lifted. Some people are already freed by their neighborhoods and came out for celebration. You can tell people were all going absolutely nuts and couldn't hold it any longer after almost three months of home quarantine. Gatherings and small parties were happening at many street corners in French Concession.
However, not all joy is appreciated...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MAHWhkBJAA
Lockdown Street Parties Went Wrong | Shanghai Police Won't Leave us Alone | Shanghai Lockdown Update
Mavis Ma
It was on May 27 2022, one week before Shanghai's lockdown was officially lifted. Some people are already freed by their neighborhoods and came out for celebration. You can tell people were all going absolutely nuts and couldn't hold it any longer after almost three months of home quarantine. Gatherings and small parties were happening at many street corners in French Concession.
However, not all joy is appreciated...
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