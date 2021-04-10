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What is 'Morgellons'? (Links below) [10.04.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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80 views • April 10, 2021
The Most Important Information You Will Ever Know About Morgellons.
Insect Hormone Ecdysone Triggers Genetic Changes - SkizitGesture 2013

This video establishes that MORGELLONS is in fact an existing thing listed in U.S. Patent No. 6,245,531 B1: “This invention was partly with state aid under grant DCB 8405370 from the National Science Foundation. The US Government may have certain rights to this invention.”

This Morgellon's electric biological weapon that literally reconnects us and is driven byelectromagnetic fields from the wires in our homes and all other technologies that produce EMF.

It is sprayed on all of us via chemical clouds (chemtrails) and digs deep into our entire lung tissue. YOU HAVE IT IN YOUR BODY RIGHT NOW !! I have that too, we all have that.

skizit.biz: Are you a target of Morgellons, Radiation and Gangstalking. These military operations select targets for "cleansing" or as NASA puts it, "SANITIZATION," of the world's population which is exactly the same process of Nazism. I am an advocate for the innocent people being tortured, sickened and killed, many of whom no longer have the capacity to help themselves. More people must be educated and I will continue my detailed research on this modern day pandemic.
See my website skizit.biz for more information on Morgellons. Thank you for watching.

Sources:
it-nørden.dk - MORGELLONS et biologisk (orme) VÅBEN
Video nr. 1 viser hvordan ormene "aktiveres" (credit to Viktor), video nr. 2 er en gennemgang af deres virkemåde.
Denne video fastslår, at MORGELLONS faktisk er en eksisterende ting, der fremgår af US patent nr. 6.245.531 B1:
“Denne opfindelse blev til dels med statsstøtte under tilskud DCB 8405370 fra National Science Foundation.
Den Amerikanske regering kan have visse rettigheder til denne opfindelse. ”

Dette Morgellons elektriske biologiske våben, der bogstaveligt talt kobler os igen og drives af
elektromagnetiske felter fra ledningerne i vores hjem og alle andre teknologier, der producerer EMF.

Det sprøjtes på os alle via kemiske skyer (chemtrails) og graver sig dybt ned i hele vores lungevæv.
DU har det i din krop LIGE NU !! Det har jeg også, det har vi alle sammen.
https://xn--it-nrden-84a.dk/mask-worms/

https://www.youtube.com/user/skizitgesture/videos
https://skizit.biz/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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