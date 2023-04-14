Internal/External War & Conflict | March 13, 2023 “Meditation Q & A With Wendy Nash” #08

In this eighth installment of the ongoing live series with Wendy Nash inquiring into meditation practice on and off the cushion we explored external and internal war and conflict due to Anzac Day each year in Australia on 25 April. We also discuss (witnessing) violence, non-harm (in relationships), ill will, how complicated war can be, unwillingness to change, "mental forecasting," ambiguous loss, internal dialog, meeting our needs and feelings, working with death in contemplation/meditation and its wisdom, working with pain in meditation, safety, how hedonic tone can drive behavior, (how) anger (feels bad, can stem from righteousness, provide false empowerment and how its energy can be transformed and applied skillfully) *Due to ongoing technical challenges, for now we'll forego trying to patch into Insight Timer live as it is not designed for multiple remote sources.* Join these Q & A's when they happen live via downloading the free Wisdom app in your app store or via: https://wisdom.audio where I'm @integratingpresence or just watch here live on my YouTube channel under the live tab or visible on main page when we go live *There's naturally an ongoing open call for meditation (related) questions for the (roughly) monthly "Meditation Q & A" either by the various social media means listed; integratingpresence[at]protonmail.com or Wisdom App to type/ask live.* Background: Regular, current and past visitors to Integrating Presence may recall the monthly series "Ask Us Anything" I did with Denny K Miu from August 2020 until January 2022 -- partially including and continuing on with Lydia Grace as co-host for awhile until March 2022. For a few months thereafter I did various Insight Timer live events exploring potential new directions and/or a continuation of the Ask Us Anything format while weaving in other related teachings to these events. Then, after chats with meditation coach Wendy Nash, it became clear to start a new collaboration similar to "Ask Us Anything" simply and clearly called "Meditation Q & A" especially due to the original intent of the Ask Us Anything's being "discussions about meditation and related topics." Some other past chats with Wendy: https://integratingpresence.com/2022/08/10/podcast-kindly-cutting-crap-with-wendy-nash/ https://integratingpresence.com/2022/09/15/meditation-q-a-with-wendy-nash/ https://integratingpresence.com/2022/11/02/meditation-q-a-with-wendy-nash-02-live-at-7pm-central-11-2-2022/ https://integratingpresence.com/2022/11/26/meditation-q-a-with-wendy-nash-03-live-at-7pm-central-11-30-2022/ https://integratingpresence.com/2022/12/11/towards-mastering-holiday-celebrations-live-at-730p-central-12-21-2022-meditation-q-a-with-wendy-nash-04/ https://integratingpresence.com/2023/02/05/meditation-q-a-with-wendy-nash-05-love-brahmaviharas-edition-live-at-1am-central-8am-central-european-time-02-09-2023/

