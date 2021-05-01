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WHAT’S STOPPING US FROM USING THIS DRUG? / WITH DR PIERRE KORY 27/04/2021 @ 17:00 BST
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40 views • May 01, 2021
Few among the health professionals who have dared challenge the mainstream Covid-19 narrative have been braver or more resolute than this US frontline doctor.
For more than a year, respiratory and ICU specialist Dr Pierre Kory has campaigned tirelessly for the adoption in hospitals across the US and beyond of a low-cost drug that he and his colleagues in the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance have proven time and again saves lives and dramatically reduces symptom severity.
But — as my recent guest Dr Tess Lawrie has also discovered here in the UK — his words keep falling on deaf ears at regulatory and government level.
Dr Kory is board-certified in internal medicine, critical care, and pulmonary medicine, and a former Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Centre at the University of Wisconsin.
So why is nobody listening and what does he see as the true obstacles standing in the way of this simple, affordable, readily available drug and the wider protocols developed by the Alliance for preventing and treating Covid-19? Join me today 27th April at 17:00 BST to find out.
Have you subscribed to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list? Please sign up here http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
For more than a year, respiratory and ICU specialist Dr Pierre Kory has campaigned tirelessly for the adoption in hospitals across the US and beyond of a low-cost drug that he and his colleagues in the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance have proven time and again saves lives and dramatically reduces symptom severity.
But — as my recent guest Dr Tess Lawrie has also discovered here in the UK — his words keep falling on deaf ears at regulatory and government level.
Dr Kory is board-certified in internal medicine, critical care, and pulmonary medicine, and a former Chief of the Critical Care Service and Medical Director of the Trauma and Life Support Centre at the University of Wisconsin.
So why is nobody listening and what does he see as the true obstacles standing in the way of this simple, affordable, readily available drug and the wider protocols developed by the Alliance for preventing and treating Covid-19? Join me today 27th April at 17:00 BST to find out.
Have you subscribed to the Pandemic Podcast mailing list? Please sign up here http://www.danjgregory.com/pandemic
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