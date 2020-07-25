The Trump/Epstein Dot Connectors: Teenage Girls, Censored Lawyers, Deutsche Bank Lawsuits and Ghislaine Maxwell

As I was final editing this video yesterday I saw the news flash that Donald Trump's old personal lawyer Michael Cohen was being told that he can serve the rest of his three year prison sentence at home. He had been previously let out on 'house arrest' to serve his sentence due to the threat of Coronavirus in the New York prison system, but then he was sent back to jail after he let authorities know that he was writing a 'tell all' book on his times putting out Donald Trump's fires in a courtroom. Michael Cohen had been Trump's lawyer in at least two lawsuit settlement's involving Trump and his sexual exploits with women, including stripper Stormy Daniels. This video looks at the connections that have become apparent recently that shows Donald Trump was more involved with Jeffrey Epstein style behavior then has previously been reported. The whole video has now come full circle this week with the release of Trump's former FIXER lawyer Cohen from prison (just today) and his writing a book on Trump from the 'back room' perspective and my thoughts on why Trump wished Epstein 'partner in crime' Ghislaine Maxwell all the best this week from the White House while she is awaiting trial on sex trafficking and perjury in a New York City (Manhattan) Detention Center. Donald Trump has a lot on his plate right now.



This is a clip from NPR.org regarding today's release from prison of Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen. "He (Cohen) is writing a book about his time working with Trump. Cohen was taken back to prison earlier this month, and federal authorities at the time said he refused the conditions of his release.



Attorneys for Cohen, including the American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit saying his reimprisonment was in retaliation for plans to publish a book that they say "provides graphic details about the President's behavior behind closed doors." They said it was also a violation of his First Amendment rights.



Cohen's attorneys noted that he had made no secret of his intention to release the book, including plans to seek a publication date weeks before the 2020 election.



The ACLU said in a statement that the Trump administration has a history of attempting to block books from his critics, including former national security adviser John Bolton.



Cohen's return to prison was "part of a dangerous pattern of retaliation against Trump critics," said Ben Wizner, director of the ACLU's Speech, Privacy and Technology Project.



Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to multiple crimes, including lying to Congress and campaign finance violations over hush money payments made to women who alleged to have had sexual relations with Trump. The president has denied those affairs."