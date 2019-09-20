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9/20/19 SANCTIONS: Iran Nat'l Bank Blocked, Iraq oil to Saudis, Biden Ukraine #WHISTLEBLOWERGATE
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53 views • September 21, 2019
You Are Free TV
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9/20: Trump announced sanctions against Iran's Central Bank today, blocking all funds involving US banks to the Supreme Leader, meanwhile, we see SOMO, Iraq's oil market, providing crude oil to Saudi Arabia's domestic market in a reversal of decades of suppression of Iraq oil sales. Also, Zuckerberg dodges congressional suggestions for a 3rd party audit of Facebook...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c481787...
https://news.yahoo.com/brief-saudi-ar...
https://heavy.com/news/2019/09/robert...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.foxnews.com/media/josh-ha...
While Facebook refuses to have a 3rd party audit, check out it's plans to read your mind:
https://youtu.be/w9YqoFtaKVk
And another about Bio-Hub and FB's Eugenics:
https://youtu.be/sv1pXvttUeM
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
79.7K subscribers
9/20: Trump announced sanctions against Iran's Central Bank today, blocking all funds involving US banks to the Supreme Leader, meanwhile, we see SOMO, Iraq's oil market, providing crude oil to Saudi Arabia's domestic market in a reversal of decades of suppression of Iraq oil sales. Also, Zuckerberg dodges congressional suggestions for a 3rd party audit of Facebook...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c481787...
https://news.yahoo.com/brief-saudi-ar...
https://heavy.com/news/2019/09/robert...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.foxnews.com/media/josh-ha...
While Facebook refuses to have a 3rd party audit, check out it's plans to read your mind:
https://youtu.be/w9YqoFtaKVk
And another about Bio-Hub and FB's Eugenics:
https://youtu.be/sv1pXvttUeM
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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