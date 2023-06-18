Exposing The Popularity

Reuploading this video to aid in showing who is at fault for what is going on around us at this moment. And what the 1% think of the 99%.





Compare the celebs and other idols we hold here to the heros of yesteryear. They were the distraction for the masses back in the day, and the celebrities are the distractions of today.





If you are the owner of the video and do not want me to reuplaod and spread it please reach out to me and I will be happy to take it down.





If you like what im doing please consider supporting me in my effort to expose and educate the masses to whats going on. Thank you!





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/allaroundus999

Tiktok

http://www.tiktok.com/@AllAroundUs999

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@AllAroundUs999:9?view=about

Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/All_Around_Us

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-3179536

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Sqs6n021otF2/





Digital Currency Wallets





PC Eth Wallet - 0x96e1642F401Fc918BC1FbcFD357679bB3f5E8cE7

Phone Eth Wallet - 0xBb147903f53Df37d1ee5751bBFdF6a9676a839be





PC BC Wallet - bc1qctvd2sk5n20aafmtpxzfa0ckq7y87nh6xggkz3

Phone BC Wallet - bc1qp0gp062yw5w7h0yna94eajpp76hp83hrwj5xsk