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MUST SEE! Donald Trump DEMOLISHES Biden in BRUTAL Takedown
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260 views • April 08, 2021
Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, President Trump joined Heather Childers on Tuesday afternoon on Newsmax for an exclusive interview. During their 21 minute discussion, Childers asked President Trump about Joe Biden’s obvious declining mental capacities.
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