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DEBUNKING What They Taught You about the Ancient Egyptians in 2 minutes
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275 views • April 02, 2022
Bright Insight.
How the Ancient Egyptians cut, carved and shaped tens of millions of stone blocks is a complete mystery. They left us with no explanation of any kind as to how they accomplished such incredible feats. All we have today are theories and guesswork as to how they did it...but when you actually test these proposed methods by the "leading mainstream experts"...you'll quickly see how blatently wrong, and ridiculous these methods truly are. The ancient Egyptians are FAR more mysterious than most people realize...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vdd2uz-debunking-what-they-taught-you-about-the-ancient-egyptians-in-2-minutes....html
How the Ancient Egyptians cut, carved and shaped tens of millions of stone blocks is a complete mystery. They left us with no explanation of any kind as to how they accomplished such incredible feats. All we have today are theories and guesswork as to how they did it...but when you actually test these proposed methods by the "leading mainstream experts"...you'll quickly see how blatently wrong, and ridiculous these methods truly are. The ancient Egyptians are FAR more mysterious than most people realize...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vdd2uz-debunking-what-they-taught-you-about-the-ancient-egyptians-in-2-minutes....html
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