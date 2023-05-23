Create New Account
GRANDMA TAZERED..!! -- Frail 95 year old woman TAZERED in aged care home -- NEW SOUTH WALES - AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Published 17 hours ago |

What a load of crap..!! Never mind killing Granda by NOT wearing a face diaper or gettig the death jab for the fake scamdemic, the cops will come around and kill Grandma for you..!!


‘Abhorrent’: Tasering of 95-year-old a story of ‘police spin and coverup’

The story of a 95-year-old great grandmother left in a critical condition after she was tasered in a nursing home is not just a story of brutal police treatment but “police spin and coverup”, says Sky News host Sharri Markson.


Keywords
murdernwodemonic possessionpolice brutalitypolice corruptiongranny bashingsdefenceless victimswheelchair assault

