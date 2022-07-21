URGENT COFFEE CHAT WITH DR JANE RUBY

Urgent Coffee Chat!!!

We are under attack! Big tech is sensoring Dr. Jane’s website at rubysuperfoods.com

Please continue to pursue getting your $100 off coupon. They are trying to scare people away by saying the site is unsafe and gate blocking

The other issue is people are bashing me in my channel because of the paywall. The first segment of every show is public and so is Dr Philippe’s part one interview

You want free? Go to FoxNews because Pfizer supports them 100%

If you want truth, freedom of thought, and freedom of speech… Then you have to put some skin in the game now and then. Become a premium member

Redvoicemedia.net/ruby