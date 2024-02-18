Prophecies | SUPER BOWL, MARCH, AND TRUMP - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited - Donna Rigney, Julie Green, Hank Kunneman, Robin D. Bullock, Johnny Enlow, Bonnie Jones, Bob Jones, Bo Polny,

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.
Donna Rigney and her son John February 6, 2024
13:55 in this is one -18:43 out the same way.
21:23 in truth tellers 25:59 out because God spoke it.
27:49 in a mighty army 33:15 out God is good
https://youtu.be/E8j8FPOqBn4?si=Hjq_3Dtj-mpEifol
Julie Green received January 31, 2024 while in Washington DC delivered on February 9, 2024
2:02-11:34
https://rumble.com/v4c015r-bribes-in-your-government-intelligent-agencies-corporate-america-and-hollyw.html
Hank Kunneman February 12, 2023 (1 yr ago)
0-1:08
1:46-8:11
9:12-11:11
https://youtu.be/J5mkYkbHkUI?si=-CoEUnOc1pR2Hzyk
Play Joy Taylor’s Video of feeling earthquake
https://x.com/joytaylortalks/status/1756089434297290882?s=46&t=JATy6ni0UmuYCCiT7ofQYw
Hank Kunneman February 9, 2024 Flash Point in Colorado
:03-14:30 out : back
https://youtu.be/D9fjEEsMykA?si=2WAL4ZQs2gBJBTSm
Robin Bullock Church International
